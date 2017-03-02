L.A. Now
Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.

Snap Inc. shares close

Samantha Masunaga
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Shares of Snap Inc. closed at $24.48, up 44% from its opening price.

Snap stock opened at $24 a share on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning.

The stock was priced at $17 on Wednesday.

