On Snapchat's big day, locals protest its presence in Venice: ‘Snap killed Mom and Pop’

An hour and a half after Snap Inc. shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, about 30 protesters had gathered at the corner of Market Street and Pacific Avenue in Venice, near the company’s offices. They carried signs that said "Venice is a community, not a corporate campus" and "Snap killed Mom and Pop."

Nate Hansen, 24, was one of the first protesters to arrive, riding a skateboard he’d painted. The Connecticut native moved directly to the Los Angeles beachside neighborhood in 2014 to be an artist. Today he lives in an apartment near where Jim Morrison once lived and sells his paintings on the boardwalk.

"I'm living the dream," he said.

But Hansen is worried about rapid change in the neighborhood, including rising rents and the takeover of local cafes and other properties by Snap. "This is one of the few remaining artist communities left," he said.