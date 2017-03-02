Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company on Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company is making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.
On Snapchat's big day, locals protest its presence in Venice: ‘Snap killed Mom and Pop’

An hour and a half after Snap Inc. shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, about 30 protesters had gathered at the corner of Market Street and Pacific Avenue in Venice, near the company’s offices. They carried signs that said "Venice is a community, not a corporate campus" and "Snap killed Mom and Pop."
Nate Hansen, 24, was one of the first protesters to arrive, riding a skateboard he’d painted. The Connecticut native moved directly to the Los Angeles beachside neighborhood in 2014 to be an artist. Today he lives in an apartment near where Jim Morrison once lived and sells his paintings on the boardwalk.
"I'm living the dream," he said.
But Hansen is worried about rapid change in the neighborhood, including rising rents and the takeover of local cafes and other properties by Snap. "This is one of the few remaining artist communities left," he said.
Hansen said he's not anti-Snapchat — "I love Snapchat! Can that be on the record?" — and relates to founder Evan Spiegel's desire to work on the beach. But he called it "selfish" for a company to take over oceanfront businesses and residential properties.
Hansen said he'd like to see the company at least move "up and inland," occupying second-floor lofts so small businesses can keep operating at street level.
"Anyone's welcome here — it's Venice," Hansen said. "But don't come here and try to take it over."
Mark Rago of the Alliance for the Preservation of Venice, which organized the protest, said the group's chief complaints are that Snap is using residential properties for business, taking up parking spots and cluttering public streets and sidewalks with private shuttles, crosswalks and security guards.
Rago said he and others had been harassed by security guards outside unmarked Snap offices, and that the guards deter tourists from visiting adjacent businesses.
Also among the protesters were half a dozen construction workers, members of Carpenters Union Local 1506 who objected to Snap's hiring of non-union contractors.