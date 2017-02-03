Two of these guys run Snap now. The third sued them.

Snap's origin story is similar to those of many other successful tech start-ups: Some college friends start with an idea, and after a lot of hard work and luck, it becomes a popular and growing business. Usually some disputes pop up along the way.

In Snap’s case, the friends were Stanford University undergraduates Evan Spiegel and Reggie Brown and recent graduate Bobby Murphy.

Snap wasn't immune from disputes. Spiegel is now Snap’s chief executive; he’s been described as the company's visionary thinker. Murphy, now chief technology officer, focuses on the app's technical side. And Brown is long gone.

Brown sued in 2013, saying they stole his idea and ousted him.

Snap’s Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveals what Brown received when the lawsuit was settled: $157.5 million.

The filing reads:

“In February 2013, an individual filed an action against us, our predecessor entity and two of our officers in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that we were using certain intellectual property that the individual jointly owned with our founders. In September 2014, the parties entered into a settlement agreement that resolved all claims among the parties. Under the agreement, we agreed to pay the individual a total of $157.5 million and such amounts were recorded in 2014.”

Brown’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.