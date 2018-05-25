L.A. pot retailer MedMen has 12 shops, a $1.6-billion valuation and, coming soon, Canadian stock

"You have a tech company saying 'I have millions of users; we don't know how to monetize that yet,'" he said. "It's not like we're saying, 'Let's hope people buy weed.' People are buying billions of dollars of weed right now, most of it illicit. What we're saying is, if you provide people a safe, clean environment, where there isn't a threat of jail, I bet they'll buy more. That's not much of a leap."