IRS takes aim at California, other states trying to help residents avoid new tax-deduction limit

The Internal Revenue Service is preparing to block attempts by California and other states to help their residents avoid a new limit on the deductibility of state and local taxes included in the Republican tax overhaul.
The IRS and the Treasury Department said Wednesday they would issue proposed regulations "in the near future" addressing legislation in states that would allow taxpayers to claim a charitable deduction for their state and local tax payments above the $10,000 limit set in last year's tax law.
"Despite these state efforts to circumvent the new statutory limitation on state and local tax deductions, taxpayers should be mindful that federal law controls the proper characterization of payments for federal income tax purposes," the IRS and Treasury Department said.
California and New York are among the states that have been looking for ways around the limit on state and local tax deductions that Republicans included in the tax cut legislation that took effect on Jan. 1.
Many of the states hardest hit by the limit are high-tax ones controlled by Democrats and leaders there have complained the tax bill targeted the deduction for political reasons.
The state and local tax deduction had been unlimited and the change will generate billions of dollars a year in additional revenue to the U.S. Treasury to help offset money lost by the bill's cuts to corporate and individual rates.
The average state and local deduction taken by the 6.1 million California residents who filed for it in 2015 was $18,438, according to the Tax Policy Center. Only New York and Connecticut had a higher average deduction.
California state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) is pushing a bill that would give residents a dollar-for-dollar charitable tax credit for state income tax payments into a new California Excellence Fund, which would pay for state services.
Taxpayers would be able to deduct the contributions to the fund on their federal returns. There are no limits on charitable deductions.
The state Senate approved the legislation in January. It is pending in the state Assembly.
Last month, state legislatures in New York and New Jersey passed similar legislation. Several other states reportedly are considering the same kind of workaround.
The maneuever is legally questionable, some experts have said. And the announcement Wednesday by the Treasury Department and the IRS appeared to be the first step toward invalidating.
"Although existing statutes and case law are already clear on this point, formal IRS guidance will help ensure that taxpayers do not face penalties or higher overall tax liability from relying on questionable state guidance," said Jared Walczak, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.
The notice did not specificy what the new rules would say about the attempts to turn state and local tax payments into charitable contributions. But a statement by the Treasury and IRS said, "The proposed regulations will make clear that the Internal Revenue Code, not the label used by states, governs the federal income tax treatment" of such payments.
In December, the IRS stepped in after some communities moved to allow residents to prepay 2018 property taxes before the end of last year to possibly avoid the new limit. The IRS said those payments would be deductible only if the taxes for the year in question had already been assessed.
