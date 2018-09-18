A farm's workers voted 5 years ago on ousting the UFW union. Today, the ballots are being counted

California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Board is finally counting ballots cast five years ago by workers at the state’s largest producer of peaches and other stone fruit, after the ballots were impounded over irregularities in the campaign to oust the United Farm Workers union from Gerawan Farming.
The move comes after a state Supreme Court judge last week refused to review an appellate court ruling that had overturned the labor board’s decision to impound the ballots over charges that owner Dan Gerawan had exerted undue influence on his workers’ campaign to rid themselves of the UFW at the farm and packing facility, located in Reedley, in Fresno County.
The so-called decertification campaign against the UFW, which began in 2013, was the largest labor activity on California farms in decades. The anti-UFW drive was an irony for the union, which Cesar Chavez founded in the 1960s to organize and protect a largely unrepresented farm labor force.
The roughly 3,000 workers covered by the UFW contract balked at having to pay dues to a union that had been chosen more than two decades prior but had all but disappeared from the farm until 2012, shortly after the state passed a mandatory mediation law that allowed a mediator to impose a contract.
The vote count began Tuesday at 10 a.m. It is taking place in Fresno, where the ballots were transported from the labor board’s Visalia office. Workers for Pick Justice, the group that organized the decertification drive, gathered at both sites.
Jesse Rojas, a spokesman for Pick Justice, said he hoped the process would take only a couple hours. He estimated there are about 2,600 ballots, each of which can be examined and contested by attorneys for either side. “What I'm telling workers is to celebrate,” Rojas said. “No matter what happens, it's a historic day.”
Facebook Live footage showed about nine people in a wood-paneled room gathered around a gray plastic bin while a woman removed envelopes and counted them in batches of 25. As of 11 a.m., actual tallying of the votes in those brown envelopes had not begun.
