Wells Fargo fires four executives, including former L.A. regional president, in aftermath of scandal

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that it has fired four senior managers in the aftermath of the scandal over accounts opened in customers’ names without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

The banking giant said its board agreed unanimously to terminate Shelley Freeman, former Los Angeles regional president and current head of Consumer Credit Solutions; Pamela Conboy, Arizona lead regional president; Matthew Raphaelson, head of community bank strategy and initiatives; and Claudia Russ Anderson, former community bank chief risk officer.

“None of these executives will receive a bonus for 2016 and they will forfeit all of their unvested equity awards and vested outstanding options,” the San Francisco company said.

Wells Fargo said its board is still investigating the situation and plans to present its findings before its annual shareholders’ meeting in April.

The statement did not detail the connections between the four fired executives and the scandal, in which Wells Fargo employees were found to have created as many as 2 million accounts — such as new credit card accounts — in customers’ names, using tactics that were first uncovered by the Los Angeles Times in 2013.

In September, Wells Fargo agreed to a $185-million settlement with Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to end investigations into the unauthorized accounts.

The bank also said it had fired about 5,300 workers for improper sales practices dating back to 2011.

But as criticism from lawmakers and others continued to mount over senior executives’ oversight when the improper sales practices occurred, John Stumpf resigned as chairman and chief executive of the company in October.

The board then replaced Stumpf with a longtime Wells Fargo insider, Tim Sloan, who vowed that the bank would aggressively investigate the scandal.

“My immediate and highest priority is to restore trust in Wells Fargo,” Sloan said at the time.

Yet the bank remains under investigation by a handful of state and federal agencies, including the California Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And in December, state insurance regulators in California and New Jersey said they would probe the bank’s sales practices after former employees of insurer Prudential filed a lawsuit claiming that Wells Fargo workers pushed Prudential policies on customers who did not want them.

Wells Fargo’s operations also have suffered from the scandal.

The bank has said 200,000 fewer checking accounts were opened in January than in the same month a year earlier, a drop of 31%, and customer-initiated closures of checking accounts rose 4% over the same period.

In addition, new customer credit card applications plummeted 47% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, and customers initiated 200,000 fewer credit card applications on a year-to-year basis.

Wells Fargo last month also reported a 6% drop in fourth-quarter profit in the wake of the scandal, earnings that came in below Wall Street analysts' expectations.

Shares were up 13 cents to $58.22 in afternoon trading.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

