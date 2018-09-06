Advertisement

UFC fighter Anderson Silva is ready to spar with buyers for his Palos Verdes home

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has tossed his home in Palos Verdes Estates into the ring at $4.9 million. (Realtor.com)

Anderson Silva, the mixed martial artist and former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, has listed his home in Palos Verdes Estates for sale at $4.9 million.

The multilevel house, completely reimagined three years ago, packs a well-rounded punch with vibrant marble and wood surfaces, two kitchens, an open-air gym and a sauna room. High ceilings, walls of windows and skylights give the polished interior a sense of spaciousness.

The 7,100 square feet of living space also includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There are living rooms with motorized glass doors on each level.

Outside, a covered barbecue area and an enclosed spa sit adjacent to the swimming pool and spa. A sports court lies in the rear of the more than half-acre property.

Silva, whose nickname is “the Spider,” has a record of 34-8 (1 no contest) and previously held the UFC middleweight title for a record 2,547 consecutive days. The 43-year-old has fought sporadically over the last six years, during which time he dealt with suspension and injury, but recently expressed a desire to return to the octagon to take on fellow former middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

He bought the house seven years ago for $1.76 million, public records show.

Ken Conant of RE/Max Estate Properties holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

