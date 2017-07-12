‘As the World Turns’ writer Craig Heller is ready for a scene change in Woodland Hills

Emmy-winning television writer Craig Heller and his wife, actress Lenora May, have put their home in Woodland Hills on the market for $1.089 million.
Owned by the couple for more than a decade, the split-level home sits on a cul-de-sac and has a blue-tiled swimming pool — an amenity likely to appeal to most during record heat waves. A guest/pool house, ample patio space, lawns and mature trees fill out the grounds of more than half an acre.
The 2,333 square feet of living space includes a vaulted-ceiling living room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The step-down family room features a wet bar. In the master suite, sliding doors open to a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
The property last changed hands in 2003 for $785,000, records show.
Lonnie Mintz of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
Heller has credits that include such shows as “General Hospital,” “Full House” and “Happy Days.” He shared multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the soap opera “As the World Turns.”
May played the role of Dr. Alana Chertoff on the ABC series “Mistresses” and also has appeared on “The Young and the Restless.” More recently, she guest starred on the series “Scandal.”
