James Franco cleans up in sale of his Spanish duplex in Silver Lake

Actor-director-screenwriter James Franco has sold a duplex in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1.35 million. That’s $401,000 above his asking price and nearly double what he paid for the property five years ago — $775,000.

The Spanish-style structure, built in 1923, has a total of two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet of living space. There are raised ceilings, exposed beams, arched windows and a fireplace in one of the bedrooms. A top-floor “crow’s nest” allows city light and landmark views through a wall of picture windows.

The 1920s duplex in Silver Lake has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,500 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outside, the hillside property has gardens and a path leading to a small patio/lookout. Another patio sits above the carport.

Andrew Morrison of Redwood Real Estate Brokerage was the listing agent. Imraan Ali of Compass represented the buyer.

Franco, 39, is known for his roles in the comedy “Pineapple Express” (2008), “127 Hours” (2010) and the “Spider-Man” films. This year the busy actor starred in the HBO series “The Deuce.”

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Eva Longoria lists Hollywood Hills compound she bought from Tom Cruise for $14 million

Bassist Doug Ardito seeks a buyer for rustic cottage above Mulholland Drive

‘New Girl’ creator Liz Meriwether lands Tony Shalhoub's old spot in Windsor Square

Elvis Presley's honeymoon hideaway in Palm Springs returns to the market