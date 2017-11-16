James Franco cleans up in sale of his Spanish duplex in Silver Lake

Actor-director-screenwriter James Franco has sold a duplex in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1.35 million. That’s $401,000 above his asking price and nearly double what he paid for the property five years ago — $775,000.
The Spanish-style structure, built in 1923, has a total of two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet of living space. There are raised ceilings, exposed beams, arched windows and a fireplace in one of the bedrooms. A top-floor “crow’s nest” allows city light and landmark views through a wall of picture windows.
Outside, the hillside property has gardens and a path leading to a small patio/lookout. Another patio sits above the carport.
Andrew Morrison of Redwood Real Estate Brokerage was the listing agent. Imraan Ali of Compass represented the buyer.
Franco, 39, is known for his roles in the comedy “Pineapple Express” (2008), “127 Hours” (2010) and the “Spider-Man” films. This year the busy actor starred in the HBO series “The Deuce.”
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Eva Longoria lists Hollywood Hills compound she bought from Tom Cruise for $14 million
Bassist Doug Ardito seeks a buyer for rustic cottage above Mulholland Drive
‘New Girl’ creator Liz Meriwether lands Tony Shalhoub's old spot in Windsor Square
Elvis Presley's honeymoon hideaway in Palm Springs returns to the market