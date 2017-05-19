‘Nip/Tuck’ actress Jessalyn Gilsig cleans up in sale of Hollywood Hills home

Veteran actress Jessalyn Gilsig, whose credits include the shows “Nip/Tuck” and “Glee,” has sold her longtime home in Hollywood Hills for $1.53 million. That’s $135,000 over the asking price and more than double what she paid for the property about 14 years ago.

The secluded bungalow in the Hollywood Dell was built in 1924. White walls, rolled ceilings and hardwood floors are among the features of the airy house. Skylights and walls of French doors bathe the interior in natural light.

The single-story home, built in 1924, features coved ceilings, a two-way fireplace and an outdoor dining patio. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Some 2,100 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The step-down living room centers on a two-way fireplace, and an updated kitchen has doors that open to the grounds.

A raised deck and a dining patio create more living space outdoors.

Gilsig, 45, has scores of television credits that also include “Boston Public,” “Heroes” and “Vikings.” She appeared this year on ABC’s drama series “Scandal.”

She bought the house in 2003 for about $629,000, property record show.

Nathan Brown of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Kristal Moffett of Deasy/Penner & Partners represented the buyer.

