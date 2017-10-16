'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' home in Studio City returns with a price cut

This glamorous estate in Studio City, once used to portray the exterior of the Kardashian-Jenner family home on TV, is almost as famous as the family itself.

The seven-bedroom Italianate-style home is back on the market for $7.895 million, down more than $1 million from when it listed for sale in April.

It’s no wonder why the estate was used in the filming of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and why plenty of others such as “Chelsea Lately,” “American Horror Story” and “True Blood” have used it in similar fashion.

Set on nearly an acre behind large gates in Fryman Canyon, the 7,843-square-foot home opens to a formal two-story entry decked out with chandeliers, statues, ornate woodwork and stone columns.

The Italianate-style home in Studio City sits on a leafy lot of about an acre. (Steven J. Magner Photography) (Steven J. Magner Photography)

Hand-plastered Venetian walls hold murals designed by artist Giorgio Tuscani. Hardwood floors line the common areas, which include a wood-paneled den, a screening room and a living room with coffered ceilings and a fireplace.

Arched doorways lead from room to room, and two kitchens, one indoor and one outdoor, give the opulent home flexibility. Vaulted ceilings hang over the master suite, while the bathroom features a chandelier-topped bath set next to a stone fireplace.

Outside, a garden surrounds the patio area, and stairs lead up to a saltwater pool and spa. Multiple terraces, a large fountain and a spacious landscaped lawn complete the grounds.

Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty-Beverly Hills holds the listing.

The house, which was built in 2005, has also been used as a shooting location for “Ghost Whisperer,” “Chuck” and HBO’s “Rome.”

