'Grey’s Anatomy' alum Kate Walsh makes her Encino home available to buyers

After trying her hand in the rental market, actress Kate Walsh is ready to cut a more permanent deal for her home in Encino. She’s listed the one-acre estate for sale at $4.25 million.

Walsh, known for her roles on popular medical dramas, had offered the property for lease earlier this year at $15,000 and $17,500 a month, records show.

Built in 1950, the fenced and gated estate includes a traditional-style main house, a guesthouse and a tennis court. The more than 4,300-square-foot main house has an updated kitchen, a screening room, a vaulted-ceiling living room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The traditional-style home sits on an acre of grounds in Encino with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a guesthouse. (Sotheby's International Realty) (Sotheby's International Realty)

Bi-folding doors lead directly to a backyard patio with a brick-rimmed swimming pool.

Walsh, 49, starred as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the television show “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff, “Private Practice.” More recently, she appeared on the shows “Bad Judge” and “13 Reasons Why.”

She bought the house four years ago for $2.75 million, public records show.

Barry Sloane and Marc Silver of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

