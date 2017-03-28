'Housewives' personality Kelly Dodd relists her home in the O.C. for $6 million

“Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Kelly Dodd is at it again, this time relisting her home in Corona del Mar for $5.995 million.

Built in 1996 and recently remodeled, the multilevel contemporary looks out at the coastline and has direct access to Corona del Mar Beach.

Sitting above Corona del Mar State Beach, the renovated four-story features a glammed-up chef's kitchen, an elevator and sweeping ocean views. (David Heath) (David Heath)

Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house has a rooftop deck and pocketing doors that open to an ocean view terrace. Among rooms in the 4,370 square feet of living space is a media room/den, living and dining rooms and an eye-catching kitchen with a white-and-gold La Cornue range.

The master suite boasts a steam shower and a custom walk-in closet/dressing room for a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A glass-paneled staircase and an elevator connect each of the home’s floors.

The property originally came on the market in summer for $6.25 million. Dodd and her husband bought the property in 2014 for $3.575 million, records show.

Nicole Contreras of Nourmand & Associates and Tim Beans of Coldwell Banker Previews International share the listing.

Dodd joined the cast of “Real Housewives of Orange County” last year. She is among the regular cast members who will return for the show’s 12th season, reports US Weekly.

