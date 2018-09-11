NFL star Larry Fitzgerald asks $5 million for amenity-loaded Arizona mansion

In the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, a sports-minded compound is up for grabs. Larry Fitzgerald, the 11-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Cardinals has put his home on the market for $5 million.
Set on nearly two acres of grounds, the sprawling single-story home has stayed in the athlete family for a while now. Real estate records show Fitzgerald bought it from longtime NBA player Rodney Rogers a decade ago for $3.5 million.
The double-gated grounds hold two houses, a sports court, a batting cage, a putting green and a pair of resort-style pools connected by a lazy river.
Five bedrooms fill out the main residence, an elegant structure filled with 8,125 square feet of voluminous living spaces. Ornate chandeliers hang over the foyer, living room and family room. Walls of brick touch up the dining area and billiards room.
Elsewhere, there’s a movie theater, wine cellar, salon and sauna. In the master suite, a spacious bathroom opens to a walled-off zen garden with a fountain and fire pit.
The guest house, which adds another 1,135 square feet of living space, holds two bedrooms.
Palms top the pool area, and aquatic highlights include a swim-up bar, submerged lounge beds, a natural slide and grotto.
Sandra Wilken and Julianna Lamoreaux of Engel & Voelkers hold the listing.
Fitzgerald, 35, has played for the Arizona Cardinals the entirety of his 15-year career. The impressive run has seen him grab the third-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history.