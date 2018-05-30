Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger lists Maui retreat for $4.9 million

Mike Kroeger, founding member and bassist for rock band Nickelback, is seeking $4.88 million for his coastal Hawaii home.
The palm-populated grounds are located on Maui’s North Shore, one of the island’s more private areas. The new, 5,000-square-foot estate offers ocean views from open living spaces and breezy lanais.
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the floor plan, including a guest bedroom with a separate entrance above the two-car garage. There are double islands in the kitchen. The great room holds a wet bar.
An indoor-outdoor living room exits through pocketing doors to a covered patio. In between the home and the ocean are an infinity pool, spa and fire pit.
Rob Shelton and Cynthia Warner of Island Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Kroeger founded the Canadian rock band in 1995 with his brother, Chad, the group’s lead singer. To date, they’ve released nine albums, with hits including “Rockstar,” “Photograph” and “How You Remind Me,” which was named by Nielsen Soundscan as the most-played song on U.S. radio during the 2000s.