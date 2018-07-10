Actor Ted Raimi looks to sell mini-compound in Toluca Lake

The colorful compound of actor Ted Raimi is on the market for $979,000 in Toluca Lake.
Raimi, who’s known for his sci-fi/fantasy roles in the shows “seaQuest DSV” and “Xena: Warrior Princess,” bought the 1940s home a decade ago for $810,000.
Four structures make up the property: the main house, an office, a pool room, and a souped-up entertainment space with a custom fireplace and wood-accented wet bar.
In the main home, vibrant walls of olive, orange and salmon spruce up the 1,414-square-foot floor plan. Hardwood floors bridge the living and dining rooms.
In the white-tile kitchen, there’s a stained-glass window and breakfast bar. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the interior.
Outside, a patio packed with hedges and fruit trees holds a swimming pool.
Lindsay Katz of Redfin is the listing agent.
In addition to television, Raimi holds film credits ranging from 1977 to 2017. He appeared in “Patriot Games,” “The Evil Dead” and the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” films, which were directed by his brother Sam.