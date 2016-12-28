Viola Davis and Julius Tennon get away with a home sale in Granada Hills

Actress Viola Davis of “How to Get Away with Murder” fame and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, have sold their Granada Hills home of more than a decade for $1.15 million.

The two-story home, built in 1991, has been extensively updated and features hardwood floors, custom-painted walls and a chef’s kitchen with an island and a wine cellar.

A formal entry, living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms are also within more than 3,900 square feet of living space. There are three fireplaces including a two-way wall fireplace shared by the master bedroom and bathroom.

The two-story home in Granada Hills features a saltwater swimming pool with two waterfall features. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outdoors, there’s a saltwater swimming pool, a built-in barbecue/bar and a flagstone patio. Tropical landscaping and hardscaping extend up the hillside lot.

The couple, who decamped to Toluca Lake earlier this year, bought the house in 2005 for $1.17 million, according to public records.

John Mazziotta of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. was the listing agent. Arture Bertikyan of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Davis, 51, won an Emmy for her role on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder. Her other TV credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “United States of Tara.”

Tennon, 63, has appeared in such films as “Dazed and Confused” (1993), “Small Soldiers” (1998) and the superhero features “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Suicide Squad” (2016).

