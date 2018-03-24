Advertisement

Home of the Week: Unusual pyramid house in Malibu takes its cues from the sun and moon

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Mar 24, 2018 | 5:00 AM

You don't come across too many pyramids in Southern California.

This one-of-a-kind residence looks like it belongs in the swirling sands of Giza rather than on a hilltop in Malibu. The three-bedroom house was designed for two astronomy photographers and built to face the magnetic north like the needle of a compass. Sitting on one of the highest points in the Santa Monica Mountains, it has perfect vantage for observing the ocean as well as the movements of the sun and moon.

Location: 24861 Rotunda Mesa Road, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $3.1 million

Year built: 1982

House size: 2,989 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 2 acres

Features: Stone floors; wood-paneled ceilings; walls of windows; open-plan living room; dining room; kitchen with breakfast bar; office/den; apex master bedroom; multiple patios; hillside orchard; covered garden; panoramic canyon, mountain and ocean views

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $2.85 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.3% decrease in median price year over year.

Agents: Earl Rangel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (805) 218-1599

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Agents: Earl Rangel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (805) 218-1599

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

