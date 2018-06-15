Apple strikes deal with Oprah Winfrey as it pushes into original programming

Apple Inc. has struck a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey to produce original content, the technology giant announced Friday.
The iPhone maker has been looking to diversify its revenue beyond the devices it makes and apps produced by other developers.
Winfrey, famed for her talk show and acting roles, is also chief executive of the Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN. Discovery Communications agreed to pay $70 million last year to take a majority stake in the network.
Apple has been courting Hollywood to produce original programming for the company, which manufactures streaming devices called Apple TV. The company hopes to compete in entertainment with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.
It landed two Sony television studio veterans, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its push into original programming last year. Among the first projects could be an animated film, according to Bloomberg.
Earlier this year, the Cupertino, Calif., company, announced it was producing a series called “Dickinson,” which stars pop star Hailee Steinfeld and is set during the era of American poet Emily Dickinson.
Apple is also partnering with Steven Spielberg to make a reboot of his 1980s TV series “Amazing Stories.”
Winfrey provides instant star power that Apple needs to build an audience, analysts say.
“This is a shot across the bow from Apple and shows its content strategy is about to accelerate with other streaming competitors now keeping one eye open on Cupertino’s plans,” Daniel Ives, an analyst for GBH Insights, said in an email.
Ives believes Apple will launch a subscription streaming service by 2019 and estimates that by then, the company will spend up to $3 billion on original content. By comparison, this year Netflix is spending $8 billion on original programming and licensed content.
“Oprah and other major deals on the horizon are the first step in this Trojan horse content strategy set to be unveiled over the coming year,” Ives said.
10:50 a.m.: This article was updated with analyst comment and additional background information.
This article was originally published at 10 a.m.