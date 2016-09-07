Farewell, headphone jack. Apple is killing you, but we'll never forget the decades we shared

When the Sony Walkman went on sale in 1979, music was stored on a cassette tape, power came from AA batteries and sound traveled through headphones plugged into a 3.5-mm audio jack.

Nearly 40 years later, smartphones double as personal audio players, music is stored in the cloud and rechargeable batteries are built into devices.

Sound, however, still travels through the same 3.5-mm audio jack — one of the last analog holdouts in an increasingly digital world.

The 3.5-mm jack is a miniaturized version of technology that’s been in use since 1878, when telephone operators manning switchboards started using its quarter-inch cousin to connect calls across the country. Scaled down in the 1950s, it helped give rise to the era of portable electronics and outlived many of gadgets it made possible: the pocket-sized radio, Walkman, Discman and MP3 player among them.

As years passed and headphones lost their novelty, the 3.5-mm jack became a frequently overlooked but convenient constant of the tech world — the rare piece of gadgetry that works with all kinds of accessories, that doesn’t require charging, that doesn’t require a second thought.

Being analog meant it was cheap, easy to make and reliable – plug in a 3.5-mm pin from a pair of high-end headphones or an airline freebie, and sound would travel through the wire.

But in 2016, being analog also meant that it was a remnant of the past.

Apple made the first move to retire the audio jack on Wednesday, announcing that it will eliminate the jack from its flagship iPhone 7 smartphones.

When the device ships Sept. 16, it will come with a pair of wired earphones that plug into Apple’s proprietary charging port and an adapter that works with 3.5-mm plugs. The company also announced a pair of wireless earbuds called AirPods, priced at $159. Beats, the headphone maker that Apple acquired in 2014 for $3 billion, will offer its own range of wireless headphones.

The jack won’t disappear from electronics overnight, according to tech experts, who said decades of being the standard consumer audio jack has made the 3.5-mm port and its earphones pervasive.

“[But] this is a very big deal,” said Vince Ponzo, senior director of the entrepreneurship program at Columbia Business School. “When the world’s largest phone distributor and seller eliminates that piece of technology from its phones, it’s a big step toward doing away with that technology entirely.”

And that’s not hyperbole, because when Apple moves, the industry typically follows. The company was one of the first to get rid of serial ports on computers and move to USB ports. It got rid of ethernet ports on laptops, forcing customers to use wireless Internet. It got rid of floppy disks and CD and DVD players. And it all but got rid of buttons from cellphones. These are now the norm. With the iPhone 7, a wireless music listening experience could become the new normal.

Apple executive Phil Schiller said the decision to ditch the port “comes down to courage” — a statement that drew snickers from the crowd gathered at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Wednesday for the unveiling of the iPhone 7. He called the single-purpose technology “ancient,” taking up valuable real estate on an already compact device, and he spelled out hopes for a “wireless future.”