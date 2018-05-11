Don't Skype me: How Microsoft turned users against its beloved video-chat program

People who have remained loyal to Skype despite all the alternatives complain most about service quality — calls that don't connect, connections that drop every other word, address books that disappear after software updates. Business customers have similar issues too, according to Forrester analyst Nick Barber. "It's not uncommon for me to talk to companies that have Skype for Business, yet they are still looking at other options because it's not working for them," he said. "It's usually around the call quality and consistency both with audio and video."