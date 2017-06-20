Uber chief Travis Kalanick reportedly resigns

Travis Kalanick, chief executive of ride-hailing company Uber, reportedly resigned Tuesday, just a week into a leave of absence meant to quell concerns about his management style.

“I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight,” Kalanick said in a statement to the New York Times.

The San Francisco start-up, valued at near $70 billion, has been rocked this year by allegations of a corrosive culture that allowed bad behavior and sexual harassment to go unchecked for years.

Last week, the company announced that Kalanick would take an indefinite leave of absence and that a committee of executives would run the company in the interim. But that apparently was unsatisfactory for investors, whose concerns prompted the resignation.

