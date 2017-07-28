Wells Fargo says it charged up to 570,000 customers for insurance they didn't request or need

Wells Fargo & Co. says that it charged hundreds of thousands of auto loan customers for insurance they did not ask for or need — in some cases causing those customers’ cars to be repossessed — and that it’s taking steps now to try to make things right.

After reviewing records from 2012 through 2017, Wells Fargo identified about 570,000 customers who may have been wrongly pushed into these insurance policies and will give them “refunds and other payments as compensation,” the San Francisco bank said in a news release late Thursday.

Wells Fargo made its announcement shortly after the New York Times published an article, based on a report commissioned by the bank, that first reported the problem and said more than 800,000 customers may have been affected.

That report was prepared months ago by a consulting firm at the bank’s request. The bank continued its internal review and concluded that a smaller number of customers were affected and would qualify for refunds.

The issue centers on collateral protection insurance policies, which are similar to auto insurance policies commonly taken out by vehicle owners to cover costs of damage to their own vehicles. Wells Fargo and other lenders often require that auto-loan customers have such policies, and if the customers can’t prove they do, the lenders often will buy a policy on their behalf and pass along the cost.

In this case, though, Wells Fargo improperly bought such policies on behalf of customers who already had their own insurance, and sometimes failed to properly notify those customers that it was doing so.

“We take full responsibility for our failure to appropriately manage the [insurance] program and are extremely sorry for any harm this caused our customers, who expect and deserve better from us,” Franklin Codel, head of Wells Fargo Consumer Lending, said in a statement. “Upon our discovery, we acted swiftly to discontinue the program and immediately develop a plan to make impacted customers whole.”

The company estimated that $64 million of cash remediation will be sent to customers, along with $16 million in account adjustments. It said it will also work to correct customers’ credit records.

Wells Fargo was already attempting to regain the public’s trust after a scandal over unauthorized accounts. In that scandal, Wells Fargo employees — trying to meet onerous sales quotas set by managers and executives — created as many as 3.5 million checking, savings and other accounts in customers’ names without those customers’ knowledge or consent. The bank’s practices were first uncovered by a 2013 Los Angeles Times investigation.

It’s also dealing with fallout from a lawsuit filed this month alleging that the bank hit customers with fees for delays in processing mortgage applications.

Wells Fargo said it began a review of the insurance policies in July of last year and stopped issuing such policies in September. It estimated that the process of paying back customers will be complete by the end of this year.

CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." CAPTION Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) CAPTION There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare. There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare.

Times staff writer James Rufus Koren contributed to this report.

alexa.d’angelo@latimes.com

@andangelo15

ALSO

Wells Fargo may have created 1.4 million more unauthorized accounts than we thought, attorneys say

Former Wells Fargo workers say they targeted immigrants and Native Americans

Trump administration is sitting on tens of thousands of student debt forgiveness claims

'Honey, you've been scammed,' she was told. She lost her home of 30 years