'Soft Power' has a cast that's almost entirely Asian. Here's why that's a radical idea for American theater

Asian American performers, he says, are often seen as "symbols" — representatives from a foreign culture, or ambassadors of something a typical audience does not identify with. "When I go to see 'Death of a Salesman,' I don't assume that all white people are depressives and suicidal; I look at that as a human story," Jue says. "Yet when people see people like me on stage, they see somebody who represents something outside of their experience instead of someone they might share something with."