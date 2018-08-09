The ultimate nemesis for actors in outdoor theater: those loud helicopters

Los Angeles Philharmonic fans have long suffered the buzz of helicopters over the Hollywood Bowl, but even the more intimate outdoor theaters in the region have had to cope with urban noise pollution. Before it moved to Griffith Park, the Independent Shakespeare Company started out next to a children's hospital with a helipad, so the actors learned to incorporate the frequent interruptions. In “The Tempest,” cast members would act as if they were hoping the chopper was coming to rescue them, recalled Managing Director David Melville.