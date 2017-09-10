The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Sept. 10-17: 'Lucia di lammermoor,' cellist Yo-Yo Ma and more

Lucia di lammermoor Pacific Opera Project presents an outdoor staging of Donizetti’s tragic love story set in 17th-century Scotland; in Italian with projected English titles. Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Sun., Fri.-next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $25; tables, $65-$120. (323) 739-6122.

The Muppets Take the Bowl Kermit the Frog and company join Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl for an evening of music, merriment and fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$189. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Agnes Schwartz and pianist Doris Chiang perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sundays at Two Flutist Catherine Gregory and pianist David Kaplan perform pieces by Copland and Franck. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble performs works by Beethoven and Ives. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

A Taste of the Chinese Strings With the Spring Thunder Music Ensemble. Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sun., 2 p.m. $10. (626) 405-2100.

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach The cellist performs Bach’s Six Suites for Solo Cello; no LA Phil performance this evening. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sept. 12. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

All-Mozart Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan and the LA Phil close the orchestra’s summer season with Mozart’s Overture to “Idomeneo”; Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”; and Violin Concerto No. 5 featuring violinist Kristóf Baráti. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Carmen Soprano Ana María Martínez sings the lead role in LA Opera’s staging of Bizet’s classic tragedy. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Pacific Symphony Season opener includes Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Richard Strauss’ “Don Juan” (Thu.-Sat. only), and selections from Wagner’s “Die Walküre” featuring bass-baritone Greer Grimsley. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra Maestro Carlo Ponti conducts works by Saint-Saëns, Shostakovich and Mozart. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $25, $40. (310) 286-0553.

Amadeus Live Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and members of the LA Opera Chorus accompany a screening of the Oscar-winning 1984 bio-drama about the composer Mozart. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 7 p.m. $43-$85. (818) 677-3000.

Pittance Chamber Music Members of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra and soprano Elizabeth Zharoff perform works by Mozart, Berg, Brahms and Bernstein. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Eva and Marc Stern Grand Hall, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. $10-$30. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org.

The Interludes Flutist, violist, pianist and composer Jonathan Sussman performs with pianist Dana Burnett. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Family and Friends Piano Quartet Works by Schubert, Mozart and Turina. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

St. James Sunday Concerts Singer-songwriter and psalmist Carol Ross-Burnett performs. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.

Sundays Live Pianist Inyoung Huh performs works by Schumann, Mozart and Chopin. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.