The week ahead in L.A. dance, Oct. 29-Nov. 5: Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project and more

DANCE

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Garth Fagan Dance The Rochester, N.Y.-based company returns with two West Coast premieres plus an encore of Fagan’s tribute to the late Geoffrey Holder. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $25-$35. (323) 964-9766.

Attractor Australia’s Dancenorth and Lucy Guerin Inc. are joined by Indonesian music duo Senyawa for an exploration of dance as ritual; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.

Dia de los Muertos Annual festival includes performances by ballet folklórico company Sol de Fuego, Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli, etc. 24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St., L.A. Thu., 5:30 p.m. Indoor performances, $2.40; outdoor activities and performances, free. (213) 745-6516.

L.A. Dance Project For its first offering as the Wallis’ first-ever company-in-residence, the troupe performs Merce Cunningham’s “MinEvent” plus three new works by founder Benjamin Millepied. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$125. (310) 746-4000.

Eternal I Endure Movement theater piece celebrates sculptor Auguste Rodin. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 6 p.m. Free with admission; $9, $12; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840.

Life Stories Donna Sternberg & Dancers explore aging in Los Angeles. Veterans Memorial Complex, Garden Room, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.