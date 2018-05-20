The week ahead in L.A. classical music, May 20-27: Matthew Aucoin's 'Crossing' and more

All You Need Is Love The Opera Ensemble performs works by Verdi, Mozart, the Beatles, et al. St. Augustine By-The-Sea Church, 1227 4th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $25. www.eventbrite.com.
Goyescas by the Sea Pianist José Menor performs Granados' complete "Goyescas" piano suite in this Jacaranda fundraiser. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $50. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Grand Finals Opera Concert Emerging opera singers perform arias by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, et al. Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; tickets required. (310) 276-2731.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The orchestra closes its 50th season with Mozart's Symphony No. 39, Vivaldi's Concerto Grosso, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Joshua Roman, and the world premiere of Derrick Spiva Jr.'s "From Here a Path." Los Angeles Master Chorale's Grant Gershon serves as guest conductor. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Music in the Mansion The Aves Quartet performs Bartok's "Contrasts" and Paul Moravec's "Tempest Fantasy." Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
Hector Olivera in Recital The organist plays works by Bach, Duruflé, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Placentia Community Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orchestra Santa Monica Season finale salutes retiring conductor Allen Robert Gross with a program that includes Kurt Weill's Symphony No. 2 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastorale." New Roads School, Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.
Schumann Focus Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Schumann's Symphony No. 2, and Piano Concerto featuring pianist Mitsuko Uchida. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$215. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live The Crossroads EMMI Chamber Orchestra performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
The Zarzuela Project LA Opera presents a celebration of Spanish musical theater. Plaza Kiosko, El Pueblo Historical Monument, Olvera Street, 125 Paseo de la Plaza, L.A. Sun., 1 and 3 p.m. Free. (213) 972-8001.
Julius Eastman and Meredith Monk: A New Archaeology Monday Evening Concerts' season closer pays tribute to these maverick American composers; with pianists Ursula Oppens and Gloria Cheng and the MEC Chamber Players. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $12, $27. www.mondayeveningconcerts.org.
All-Schumann Members of the LA Phil play string and piano quartets by Schumann; with pianist Junko Ueno Garrett. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Cantata, or You are the star in God's eye WasteLAnd and Microfest premiere this piece by composer and just-intonation pioneer Wolfgang von Schweinitz, featuring the work of Austrian poet Friederike Mayröcker. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A.Wed., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.
Éliane Radigue: The Resonant Island A salute to the electronic-music composer features trumpet player Nate Wooley and sound artist by Michael Pisaro. LAXART Gallery, 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Wed., 7 p.m. Free; RSVP required. www.mondayeveningconcerts.org
Schumann Focus Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Schumann's Symphony No. 3 (Thu.-Fri.), Symphony No. 4 (Sat.-next Sun.), and Cello Concerto featuring cellist Sol Gabetta. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$220. (323) 850-2000.
Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra Maestro Carlo Ponti leads the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 1, plus Canteloube's "Chants D'Auvergne" with soprano Lisa Delan, and Dvořák's Rondo for Cello and Orchestra with cellist Helen Z. Altenbach. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15, $30. (310) 286-0553.
Session Musicians from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra explore cutting-edge works in collaboration with "junkyard opera" company Four Larks in the debut of this casual concert series. Angel City Brewery, 216 Alameda St., downtown L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $35 (includes drink ticket). (213) 622-7001.
Beach Cities Symphony Young soloists play concerto movements by Saint-Saens, Rachmaninoff, Barber and Mendelssohn; program includes Wagner's Overture and Serenade from "The Flying Dutchman." Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 379-9725.
Crossing LA Opera presents a concert performance of artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin's work based on poet Walt Whitman's time caring for wounded soldiers during the Civil War; baritone Rod Gilfry stars. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $55 and up. (310) 746-4000.
Da Camera Society The Da Camera Players perform piano quartets by Mozart, Schumann and Frank Bridge. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary's University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. $55, $75. (213) 477-2929.
Kayhan Kalhor and Brooklyn Rider The Iranian spike-fiddle virtuoso and the N.Y.-based string quartet share the stage in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (949) 854-4646.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Young players from the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District perform chamber music. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet plays pieces by Debussy, Haydn and Stravinsky. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Rigoletto Matthew Aucoin conducts LA Opera's staging of Verdi's classic tragedy about a court jester, his beautiful daughter and a womanizing duke. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 3. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
St. James Sunday Concerts Chamber music by Dvořák and Correlli. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Santa Monica Symphony The orchestra's annual Memorial Day weekend concert includes Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 3, de Falla's "Ritual Fire Dance," Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" and Butterworth's "The Banks of Green Willow." Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.
Sundays Live Chamber ensembles from the Colburn School perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.