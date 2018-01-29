With 'West Wing' help, 'All the President's Men' gets a stirring, all-too-relevant revival

In his prefatory remarks, Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who hosted the free one-night event, reminded the audience of the primacy of 1st Amendment freedoms in the Bill of Rights and congratulated those in attendance on being part of the resistance. Stephen Sachs, the Fountain's co-artistic director who directed the reading, expressed gratitude to Los Angeles for turning over City Hall to artists, who much like the journalists depicted in "All the President's Men," recognize free expression as a necessary condition for a well-functioning democracy.