Ex-Paramount chief Sherry Lansing and former Met Director Thomas Campbell to join Broad museum board

As the Broad marks its two-year anniversary Wednesday, the museum is announcing four new trustees to its board, including former Paramount Studios chief Sherry Lansing and former Metropolitan Museum of Art Director Thomas P. Campbell.

The other two trustees come from within the Broad and the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation. They are Deborah Kanter, chief legal counsel for the foundation, and Joanne Heyler, founding director of the museum.

The new members, the institution said in its announcement, will “help advance the museum’s mission to make its collection accessible to the widest possible audience.”

Campbell spent eight years heading up the Met in New York. He resigned in February, and in July, he was selected for a Getty Museum and Rothschild Foundation fellowship, during which he will research how the art world is changing.

Lansing steered more than 200 Hollywood films, including 1987’s “Fatal Attraction,” 1994’s “Forrest Gump” and 1997’s “Titanic.” She retired from show business in 2005 and transitioned into the nonprofit world. Her Sherry Lansing Foundation raises money and awareness for cancer research and education.

Heyler has been involved in Broad board meetings, the museum said, but she now will have a vote in board business. It’s not uncommon for museum directors to have a board seat. Across the street from the Broad, for example, Museum of Contemporary Art Director Philippe Vergne has a seat on the MOCA board.

“The four new members reflect a wide variety of experience in industries including the arts, philanthropy, media and business,” museum namesake Eli Broad said in the announcement, “and we look forward to applying their insights as the Broad looks to the future.”

The additions double the Broad board’s size. Founding members are Eli Broad, Robert Tuttle, Bruce Karatz and Jay Wintrob.

