L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards led by 'Cloud 9,' 'The Boy From Oz'

The feminist classic “Cloud 9,” the musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” singer-songwriter Peter Allen’s musical “The Boy From Oz” and a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the perils of cultural assimilation, “Disgraced,” won top honors Monday night from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

Those four productions — from Antaeus Theatre Company, the Ahmanson Theatre, the Celebration Theatre and Mark Taper Forum, respectively — each won a plaque for best production.

“Cloud 9,” the Antaeus production of the Caryl Churchill play set in British Colonial Africa and 1970s London, led the pack, receiving a total of eight awards including featured performance (JD Cullum and Bo Foxworth), ensemble performance, direction (Casey Stangl), costumes (A. Jeffrey Schoenberg) and wigs, hair and makeup (Jessica Mills).

Two additional awards were handed out for ensemble performance: “Casa Valentina” (Pasadena Playhouse) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum).

The critics circle consists of 21 people, including Times contributors Margaret Gray and David C. Nichols. The complete list of honorees:

Production

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre

“Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

“Disgraced,” Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum

“The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

McCulloh Award for Revival (plays written between 1920 and 1991)

“Cloud 9," Antaeus Theatre Company.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum

Lead performance

Andrew Bongiorno in “The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

Ginna Carter in “The Eccentricities of a Nightingale,” Pacific Resident Theatre

Hari Dhillon in “Disgraced,” Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum

Featured performance

JD Cullum in “Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

Bo Foxworth in “Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

Bess Motta in “The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

Ensemble performance

“Casa Valentina,” the Pasadena Playhouse

“Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum

Solo performance

Deborah Puette, “Captain of the Bible Quiz Team,” Rogue Machine Theatre

Direction

Michael A. Shepperd, “The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

Casey Stangl, “Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

Darko Tresnjak, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre.

Writing

Ayad Akhtar, “Disgraced,” Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum

Erik Patterson, “One of the Nice Ones,” Echo Theater Company

Musical score

Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre

Music direction

Bryan Blaskie, “The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

Choreography

Janet Roston, “The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

Set design

Alexander Dodge, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre

CGI/video design

Brad Peterson and David Gallo, “Empire the Musical,” La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Lighting design

Rui Rita and Jake DeGroot, “Fly,” Pasadena Playhouse

Costume design

Kate Bergh, “Casa Valentina,” Pasadena Playhouse

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg, “Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

Sound design

Eric Snodgrass, “The Boy From Oz,” Celebration Theatre

Specialty: fight choreography

Jen Albert, “Punch and Judy,” The School of Night, Ruby Theater at the Complex

Specialty: wigs, hair and makeup

Rick Geyer, “Casa Valentina,” Pasadena Playhouse

Jessica Mills, “Cloud 9,” Antaeus Theatre Company

2016 Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theater

Antaeus Theatre Company

2016 Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to mid-size theatre

Rogue Machine Theatre

2016 Ted Schmitt Award for the world premiere of an outstanding new play

Aliza Goldstein for “A Singular They,” originally produced by the Blank Theatre

2016 Kinetic Lighting Award for outstanding achievement in theatrical design

Jared A. Sayeg

2016 Joel Hirschhorn Award for outstanding achievement in musical theatre

Cabrillo Music Theatre

2016 Milton Katsela Award for career or special achievement in direction

Maria Gobetti

2016 Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community

Pro99

