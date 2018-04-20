The L.A. Phil's Bernstein and Beethoven peace project

As he demonstrated at the Bowl last summer, his Ninth remains optimistic but has become more tempered, an acknowledgment that peace remains more a certainty than actuality. The mystery of the first movement, the startling shock of the jarringly accents that break the pulse of the Scherzo, the serenity that is utopian yet subliminal in the Adagio are all expressed with great, somber seriousness. This makes the joy at the end, when the chorus and four vocal soloists let loose, all the harder won and therefore all the more exceptional for its visionary realism.