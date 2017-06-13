Kelsey Grammer to make opera debut in L.A.'s 'Candide'

Kelsey Grammer is heading to the opera.
The actor, famous for his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane on TV, is making his opera debut. He will star in “Candide” as part of Los Angeles Opera’s 2017-18 season, the company announced Tuesday.
Grammer will take on two leading roles in Leonard Bernstein’s 1956 hit: Voltaire, author of the 1759 satirical novella, and Dr. Pangloss, the famously upbeat guru to the book’s title character.
The Juilliard-trained Grammer has been nominated for 16 Emmys, eight Golden Globes and a Tony in 2010 for his starring role in the musical “La Cage aux Folles.” In 2015, he returned to Broadway to star in “Finding Neverland.”
“Candide” will run for six performances from Jan. 27 through Feb. 18 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Tickets are available as part of L.A. Opera subscription packages. Individual tickets will go on sale on June 18.
