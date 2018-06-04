'Das Paradies': A giant globular tear as ticket to heaven

This is a tale of a peri — a spirit from Persian myth, half divine, half mortal — who is allowed in heaven only if she can obtain a spiritual token incomparably special to the angels. The peri travels, yes, to Kashmir, Cairo and Syria. In an Indian uprising, the peri draws the last drop of blood from a youth slain by an invader. The peri then procures the last breath of a young woman who sacrifices herself so that she can die in the arms of her lover during an Egyptian plague. What it takes to get the peri into heaven, though, is the tear of a savage Syrian warlord who is moved to redemption by the innocence of a young boy in prayer.