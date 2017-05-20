L.A.'s newest museum, the Marciano Art Foundation, will open May 25. Here's how to score tickets

You free on June 29?

The Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.’s newest contemporary art museum, won’t open to the public until May 25. But the reservations for timed admission tickets have been busy.

Between now and July 1, only one day has any reservations available: Thursday, June 29.

For those who want to see the museum from Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, here’s a guide to how ticketing will work.

Like the Broad in downtown L.A., the Marciano Art Foundation will be free, but reservations will be needed. Reservations may be made on the museum’s website; a certain number of visitors will be allowed in every 15 minutes. About 350 people will be accommodated every day, the museum said.

SNEAK PEEK: Inside the Marciano museum »

Unlike the Broad, however, the Marciano will have no standby line. Visits will have to be planned.

The museum, on Wilshire Boulevard near Koreatown, will have free parking.

The Marciano Art Foundation has a collection of about 1,500 artworks, created in the 1990s or later; it aims to juxtapose young and emerging artists with more established names. The inaugural installation of the museum’s permanent collection, “Unpacking: The Marciano Collection,” was curated by former Museum of Contemporary Art senior curator Philipp Kaiser. It explores the post-Pop movement and ideas of dystopian architecture, entropy and ruin, as well as the visualization of the art process.

Also on view will be the exhibition “Jim Shaw: The Wig Museum,” the artist’s first West Coast solo show. It will include site-specific pieces incorporating theatrical backdrops used by the Freemasons in ritual performances.

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth.

deborah.vankin@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @debvankin

ALSO

Meet Robin Bell, the artist who projected protest messages onto Trump's D.C. hotel

'The 14th Factory,' despite all the hype, is just an $18 ticket to spectacle

At LACMA, the horror of 9/11 through the eyes of a Muslim artist who found a different path

Beverly Center as art gallery? How some big-name artists are behind those construction barricades