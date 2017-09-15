Three clashing sisters, one dying mother: A family's search for common ground in 'Marion Bridge'

As anyone from a large family can attest, it’s a wonder how so many wildly different individuals can spring from the same genetic pool.

In Daniel MacIvor’s “Marion Bridge,” a guest production at Son of Semele theater, three sisters are radically distinctive characters written with brilliant specificity.

Agnes (Amy DeBourget) is a failed actress from Toronto who has spent the better part of 20 years in an alcoholic stupor. Theresa (Carolyn Reese Crotty) is a farmer and nun who does her best to hide the erosion of her faith. Louise (Sarah Boughton) is an admittedly “strange” young woman who has never wandered far from home but whose naif persona conceals surprising depths.

The three have returned to Cape Breton, their Canadian island home, to be with their (offstage) dying mother during her final days. Initially, the atmosphere simmers with old resentments as these long-estranged sisters struggle to find common ground while awaiting the inevitable. The mood thickens as Agnes seeks out the daughter she was forced to give up when she was just a girl — a crushing loss that continues to define her life.

It’s a simple premise that offers little in the way of plot. However, MacIvor’s lovely, deeply humanistic comedy-drama, which was made into a film in 2002, builds inevitably toward the transcendent.

This is a well cast production, and director Don Boughton (father of Sarah) augments the play’s comic opportunities while wisely keeping its emotionalism on a slow simmer, only occasionally allowing it to boil into authentic, wrenching pain.

Sarah Boughton is strong as the boyish Louise, whose unvarnished simplicity effectively contrasts with the faux sophistication of DeBourget’s emotionally battered Agnes. Ironically named, Crotty’s beautifully realized Theresa is not the mystic her name implies but a matter-of-fact saint, a woman of the earth whose shining goodness is the metaphoric “bridge” that may link this fractured family at last.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

‘Marion Bridge’

Where: Son of Semele, 3301 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

When: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 24; also 7 p.m. Monday

Tickets: $20

Info: (213) 351-3507, www.sonofsemele.org

Running time: 2 hours

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION What's the first thing you think of when you hear the words "binge watch"? We asked the celebrities of Toronto International Film Festival 2017 to partake in a little-rapid fire word association. Find out what George Clooney really thinks of Canada and what Julianne Moore binge-watches in the tub. What's the first thing you think of when you hear the words "binge watch"? We asked the celebrities of Toronto International Film Festival 2017 to partake in a little-rapid fire word association. Find out what George Clooney really thinks of Canada and what Julianne Moore binge-watches in the tub. CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times)

Support coverage of the arts. Share this article.

MORE THEATER NEWS AND REVIEWS:

Review: "A Funnt Thing Happened" at the Geffen Playhouse

Review: “Carmen Disruption” at City Garage

The 99-Seat Beat: Promising shows in the small-theater scene

Why live theater needs movie-style trailers

Artistic director departing from South Coast Rep