MOCA fires its chief curator

Firing a chief curator is highly unusual. The post is responsible for setting the museum's general artistic agenda, which had been adrift at MOCA following a lengthy period of fiscal and board turmoil marked by the 2008 departure of former director Jeremy Strick and the tumultuous four-year tenure of New York art dealer Jeffrey Deitch. For a museum of its size and international reputation, MOCA now has a small curatorial staff — just one senior curator and three assistants, in addition to the chief curator.