A little song, a little snark in a pay-what-you-want production of 'Urinetown'

“What kind of musical is this?” wails a distraught orphan after the good guys think they have brought hope and change to a troubled society — but then everything suddenly falls apart. The reversal of apparent progress strikes a resonant, albeit disturbingly dissonant, chord in the timely revival of “Urinetown: The Musical” at the Lankershim Arts Center in North Hollywood.

As the corrupt cop (Ted Barton) who narrates the show delights in pointing out, this isn’t a happy musical. It is, however, an excellent fit for the fierce talents of up-and-coming Coeurage Theatre Company and its populist mission to offer quality theater at pay-what-you-want ticket pricing.

Fearlessly tackling the satirical work of composer Mark Hollmann and librettist Greg Kotis, director Kari Hayter and a fine ensemble conjure up a drought-plagued dystopia in which rapacious corporate overlords profit from forcing the oppressed masses to use public bathrooms.

Harsh enforcement of the law begets anarchic insurrection reluctantly led by Bobby Strong (Daniel Bellusci), whose newfound sweetheart (Ashley Kane) turns out to be the naïvely idealistic daughter of the rapacious reigning CEO (Gary Lamb). Notables in the versatile 16-member cast include hard-rocking Janna Cardia as the jaded authoritarian who extracts pay toilet fees from the populace, and Nicole Monet as precocious orphan Little Sally, whose bantering commentary with Barton’s cop comically deflates the show’s theatrical artifice.

With its scene-setting video signage and its cabaret-style songs, “Urinetown” deliberately evokes the Epic Theater tradition of Bertolt Brecht/Kurt Weill musicals (“The Threepenny Opera,” “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny”), especially in its scathing critique of unfettered capitalism.

Where Brecht rejected emotional catharsis as an impediment to action, however, much of the self-aware snark in “Urinetown” works at cross-purposes. Nothing dissipates tension more quickly than laughter. Hayter’s staging further heightens this disconnect with overplayed meta-theatrical flourishes such as having the cast hold up their own headshots at the close of the Overture. The show’s call to action could be much sharper, but then again we live in diminished times.

------------

“Urinetown: The Musical”

Where: Lankershim Arts Center, 5108 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; ends Feb. 25

Tickets: Pay what you want

Information: (323) 944-2165 or www.coeurage.org/urinetown

Running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

Follow The Times’ arts team @culturemonster.

ALSO

Times art critic Christopher Knight’s latest reviews

Times theater critic Charles McNulty’s latest reviews

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne’s latest columns

Times music critic Mark Swed’s latest review