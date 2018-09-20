Teju Cole on turning his photography into music with jazz pianist and fellow polymath Vijay Iyer

The question we get often is, “Is this improvised?” I love the answer that Vijay gives to that. He gives a very thoughtful and philosophical answer to what we mean by a score. A score is not just notes walking up and down a Western staff. For him, and in practice for us, the score was the images, the words I’m reading, and the pace at which I move to the next image, our collective presence and those of us on the stage and those of us in the audience. So if you zoom out and you say that the score is what you’re reading, rather than what you play, there is a score.