Choreographer David Roussève shines a light on Duke Ellington's unsung arranger Billy Strayhorn at a REDCAT premiere

Strayhorn grew up in Pittsburgh and met Ellington there in 1938 after one of the Duke’s concerts, and he won him over with some arranging suggestions. (He had just turned 23.) Not long after, Strayhorn moved to New York, and their collaboration began. The two worked on numerous songs, larger pieces like “The Far East Suite,” and the music for Otto Preminger’s film “Anatomy of a Murder.” Though he stayed behind the scenes, “Strays” was prominent enough to become friends with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and singer Lena Horne. But his drinking and smoking took a toll on him, and he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 1964 and died three years later.