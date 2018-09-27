'First Glimpse' peers into UC Irvine's treasure trove of California art, the 'largest collection of art that no one has ever seen'

But the current UCI exhibition is merely the first of three phases in IMCA’s evolution, Barker explains. The second phase, expected to open in early 2019, will also include selections from the Irvine Museum collection, and will be installed in a 15,000 square foot space on the UCI campus. Phase three, to occur in about four years, will be the construction of the 100,000-square-foot IMCA building, which will include 45,000 square feet of gallery space. As Barker explains, large amounts of funds need to be raised before that building can be designed, let alone built. In the meantime, UCI will soon embark on an international search for a chief curator to oversee the IMCA collection.