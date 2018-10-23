Review: Jemima Wyman explores the colorful aesthetics of public protest 

The most striking works are paintings on Zeltbahns, or shelter-halves. These triangular pieces of fabric were developed by the military to be worn as ponchos or combined to form temporary shelters. They were sometimes printed with a camouflage pattern, but Wyman has replaced it on both sides with protest imagery. With their upper corners folded down to reveal the painting on the back, they look like robes or perhaps flags draped around shoulders.