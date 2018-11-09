Review: Impossibly twisted and intertwined bodies fill the paintings of George Rouy

In “Crushed,” two figures tangle with a swan in a vague blue space. The bodies of all three are so entwined, it is impossible to tell whose limbs are whose. A large arm grips the drooping swan’s neck suggestively — it’s unclear whether the bird is alive or dead. The painting is reminiscent of an oft-depicted Greek myth in which the god Zeus, in the form of a swan, rapes the princess Leda. But this ensemble is a threesome, with apparently lethal consequences for the swan.