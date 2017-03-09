L.A. theater openings, March 12-19: 'The Cruise' and more

This week: A new comedy about colonialism and Caribbean-cruise industry, and a new drama about the possible consequences of building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kevin Carr One-man show combines true-life tales, folklore and folk music. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 477-2055.

Come to the Cabaret Nandani Maria Sinha and Brooke de Rosa perform show tunes. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 12:30 p.m. $60, $70. (310) 286-0119.

Martha Christina Carlisi portrays modern-dance maven Martha Graham in the West Coast premiere of Ellen Melaver’s bio drama. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Next Sun., next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends April 16. $25. (818) 687-8559.

The Pianist of Willesden Lane Mona Golabek pays tribute her mother, a Jewish pianist who escaped Nazi-controlled Austria, in this solo show. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St. (between Palo Verde Avenue & Bellflower Boulevard), Long Beach. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $40 and up. (562) 985-7000.

StoryTime Personal stories of joy, sadness and humor. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $12. (818) 763-5990.

Charles Busch: That Girl/That Boy The drag artist shares songs and stories in this cabaret show. Rockwell Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Mon.-Tue., 8 p.m. $39-$59; 2-item minimum per person. (323) 669-1550.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Staged reading of Tennessee Williams’ classic drama; with members of East West Players. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (626) 356-7529.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs The a cappella group performs. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. (626) 356-3100.

Atlantic City All-new monthly sketch show, with special guests. UCB Theatre Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave., L.A. Tue., 9:30 p.m. $7. (323) 908-8702.

Hershey Felder in Concert: The American Songbook Sing-Along Classics from the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Bernstein, Sondheim, and others. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 21. $75-$85. (949) 497-2787.

Remote L.A. Pedestrian-based, interactive live art experience and guided audio tour created by documentary-theatre team Rimini Protokoll. L.A. Plaza, 501 N. Main St., L.A.; participants should meet guides at the Ahmanson box office, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A., 30 mins. before show time. Tue.-Fri., 4 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; ends April 2. $39. (213) 628-2772.

Twelfth Night The U.K.’s Filter Theatre puts a rock ’n’ roll twist on Shakespeare’s romantic comedy about twins separated by a shipwreck. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 19. $35-$85. (310) 746-4000.

An Evening With Groucho Frank Ferrante portrays the mustachioed Marx brother in this solo show. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Wed., 2 p.m. $20. (562) 944-9801.

Antigonón, un contingente épico Havana’s Teatro El Público stages this drag-fueled mashup of Cuban history and ancient Greek tragedy; in Spanish with English supertitles; includes nudity and filmed depictions of violence. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed.-Fri., 8:30 p.m.; ends March 17. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.

The Cruise Playwright Jonathan Ceniceroz explores various social and cultural issues in this new comedy set aboard a Caribbean cruise ship; Culture Clash’s Ric Salinas costars. The Los Angles Theatre Center, Theater 4, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 9. $22-$38. (866) 811-4111.

Frederick Douglass Now Roger Guenveur Smith portrays the famed abolitionist in this solo drama. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 19. $15-$20. (213) 389-3856.

I Ain’t Done Yet Veteran entertainer Annette Warren’s new one-woman show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $20, plus dinner and two-drink minimum. (323) 466-2210.

Lady Bunny in Trans-Jester! The drag artist sends up pop culture in this tune-filled show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; ends March 18. $19.99. (800) 838-3006.

Acting Out INK Fest! Three-day showcase features almost two dozen works by female playwrights. Hudson Theatres, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 1 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m.; ends March 19. Single tickets, $10; passes available. www.2centstheatre.com

Big Fish Kentwood Players present this musical based on the book and film about a young man trying to make sense of his father’s tall tales. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 22. $23, $25. (310) 645-5156.

Chicanas, Cholas, y Chisme’s “Su Frida Calo!” Festival features 21 new works celebrating Mexican artist Frida Kahlo by Chicana and Latina playwrights. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends April 16. $18-$23. (323) 263-7684.

Malicious Bunny A wife asks her husband to commit a double homicide in Matthew A. Sprosty’s new dark comedy; advisories for mature content, language and violence; for ages 18 and up. The Actors Company Let Live Theater, 916 N. Formosa Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 9. $30. www.maliciousbunny.com.

The Real Housewife of Broadway Susan Egan (“Beauty and the Beast”) shares show tunes, standards and stories in this Musical Theatre West presentation. Beverly O’Neill Theatre, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri., 8 p.m. $40-$60. (562) 8546-1999.

The Snow Geese Independent Shakespeare Co. presents the West Coast premiere of Sharr White’s portrait of an American family circa 1917. Independent Studio, 3191 Casitas Ave., #168, Atwater Village. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 9. $20, $35; some free tickets available. (818) 710-6306.