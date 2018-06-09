The week ahead in SoCal theatre: 'Parade,' 'The Squirrels,' 'The Crucible' and more

Openings
Brilliant Traces A man receives an unexpected visitor — a distraught young woman — at his remote cabin in Alaska in Cindy Lou Johnson’s drama. Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S. Robertson Ave., Beverly Hills. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 1. $15. (800) 838-3006.
Clybourne Park Playwright Bruce Norris’ Tony- and Pulitzer-winning follow-up to “A Raisin in the Sun,” Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama about an African American family living on Chicago’s South Side; contains strong language. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. June 10-24. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends June 24. $45-$75. (949) 497-2787.
Hollywood Fringe Festival 2018 The ninth annual open-access performing-arts showcase continues; tickets, info and schedules at www.hollywoodfringe.org. Through June 24. Various venues and prices. (323) 455-4585.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Hit jukebox musical about a girl group features classic hits from the 1950s and 60s. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends July 7. $20-$34. (818) 244-8481.
Skelton Crew Four co-workers at an auto factory in Detroit in 2008 face uncertain futures in the final installment in Dominique Morisseau’s three-play cycle “The Detroit Project.” Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends July 8. $25-$90. (310) 208-5454.
The Squirrels Class warfare breaks out between two groups of squirrels in Robert Askins’ world-premiere comedy. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends July 8. $20-$66. (858) 550-1010.
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Gender-bending stage adaptation of author Douglas Adams’ satirical sci-fi classic features puppetry, live music and more. Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends June 17. $20. (310) 746-4000.
Frankenstein All-new experiential re-imagining of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s classic terror tale; for ages 15 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.; ends June 30. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour Annual variety show/fundraiser with the Not-Even-Close-to-Ready-for-Primetime Players. Offices of Keesal, Young & Logan, 400 Oceangate, Long Beach. Fri., 6 p.m. $75; discounts available. (562) 494-1014.
Parade 3-D Theatricals remounts this fact-based musical drama about a Jewish factory manager accused of a shocking crime in 1913 Atlanta. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 24. $25-$105. (714) 589-2770.
Rumors Friends gather for a dinner party to celebrate a couple’s 10th anniversary in Neil Simon’s classic farce. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 20. $15-$25. (818) 763-5990.
Tennessee Williams UnScripted Impro Theatre concludes its yearlong residency at the Edye by staging improvised full-length plays in the style of the great American playwright. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 17. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Bloomsday This annual celebration of novelist James Joyce includes dramatic readings from his classic tome “Ulysses,” plus live Irish music and more. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000.
The Crucible Arthur Miller’s classic allegorical drama about the Salem witch trials in the 17th century. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $10-$38.50; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723.
The Foreigner Larry Shue’s hit comedy about a painfully shy man who overhears scandalous secrets in rural Georgia. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Fri-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 15. $15-$27. (310) 512-6030.
Their Finest Hour: Churchill and Morrow Willard Manus’ historical drama about British prime minister Winston Churchill and journalist Edward R. Murrow during the early days of WWII. Write Act Repertory @ the Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 22. $20. (800) 838-3006.
Critics’ Choices
Bad Jews A dip in an acid-laced bubble bath, Joshua Harmon’s effervescently corrosive comedy about a fanatical Jewish ideologue and her more secular-minded cousin’s dispute over a religious artifact left behind by their Holocaust survivor grandfather receives a blissfully high-decibel staging from director Dana Resnick and a pitch-perfect cast. Harmon’s brilliantly caustic play frames serious issues of Jewish identity within a breathtaking blitzkrieg of invective guaranteed to make your eardrums smolder. (F.K.F.) Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 24. $30-$35. (310) 477-2055.
The Chosen Learning to see past differences and getting to know the person underneath is a lesson for all time in Chaim Potok’s 1940s-set novel, adapted by Potok and Aaron Posner. The Fountain gives this tale of an unexpected friendship between Brooklyn teens from different strains of Judaism a poignant staging. (D.H.M.) The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$40. (323) 663-1525.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Casa 0101 is currently waging a fund-raising battle to keep its doors open. Judging by this reprise of a production mounted earlier in the year, it would be a tragedy for the neighborhood — and for the larger theater community — if this valiant institution shuttered. The show may not have all the big budget Broadway bells and whistles, but it does feature lavish from-scratch production elements that, considering the constraints of physical space and budget, seem nearly miraculous. Director Rigo Tejeda helms the superlative performers, spearheaded by Omar Mata as a looming, authoritative Beast. Musical director Caroline Benzon oversees the blissful assemblage of singers, while choreographer Tania Possick marshal the troops ingeniously in a limited space. An achievement by any standards, this “Beauty” deserves to be seen — as this theater deserves to be supported. (F.K.F.) Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends July 1. $25-$40. (323) 263-7684.
Her Portmanteau First-generation Nigerian-American playwright Mfoniso Udofia’s moving drama defies preconceptions and expectations with a unique, deeply felt perspective on immigration and its unforeseen personal and family complications. (P.B.) Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. June 2-30. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 30. $20-$39. (626) 683-6801.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest The audience become participating patients in an elaborately immersive psychiatric-ward environmental staging wrapped around a solid production of the Dale Wasserman-Ken Kesey drama; the experience may induce a bit of multiple personality disorder but it’s benign — and thoroughly engaging. (P.B.) Six01 Studio, 630 S. Flower St., Burbank. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 1. $35, $50. www.cuckoosnestla.com.
Ripe Frenzy A mass shooting at a high school performance of “Our Town” sends a mother on a ghostly quest to try to understand what happened and whether anything could have been done to prevent it. Playwright Jennifer Barclay addresses a pressing issue with restraint, lyricism and even beauty, adopting much the same the style as Thornton Wilder’s classic play. (D.H.M.) Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends June 17. $15-$34. (323) 673-0544.
Violet Hope, faith and a sense of adventure propel this 1997 musical, which is notable for featuring the first score by Jeanine Tesori (“Soft Power,” “Fun Home”). Its tale of a disfigured young woman’s journey to wholeness is vividly and quite movingly presented under Richard Israel’s direction. The exhilarating cast is led by Claire Adams as the title character. (D.H.M.) Actors Co-op, Crossley Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Sun.-next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends June 30. $25-$34; student rush, $17, cash only. (323) 462-8460.