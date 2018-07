The week ahead in SoCal theater, July 8-15: 'Arrival & Departure,' 'Million Dollar Quartet' and more

The Ballad of Bimini Baths: Mexican Day Tom Jacobson’s “Ballad of Bimini Baths” — a trio of plays inspired by L.A. history, all set at a natatorium popular in the first half of the 20th century — is at times puzzling and frustrating, but this final play in the group delivers the beautiful metaphor of people of all kinds working together to wash away sins. (D.H.M.) Rogue Machine, the MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave., L.A. Sun., Fri., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends July 15. $40. (855) 585-5185.