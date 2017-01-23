Oscar Watch: Final predictions, forecasting a record-tying bounty for 'La La Land'

Oscar nominations arrive tomorrow morning, 5:18 a.m. PST. Will “La La Land” pull down a record-tying number? Will the makers of “Deadpool” give voters a middle-finger salute?

Here are my final predictions for 21 of the 24 categories. (I haven’t seen all the short-listed short features, so those three categories will have to wait.)

BEST PICTURE

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Lion”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

Comment: Nine movies — though you never know how the math is going to shake out with the academy’s preferential voting system. If it’s just eight nominees, as has been the case the past two years, either “Hidden Figures” or “Hacksaw” will be on the outside looking in.

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Martin Scorsese, “Silence”

Comment: Stubbornly sticking with Scorsese, (myopically?) believing directors branch members will reward the craft and passion that went into “Silence.” But if not enough voters saw it, we might see David Mackenzie nominated for “Hell or High Water.”

LEAD ACTOR

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Comment: Same slate as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Yawn!

LEAD ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Comment: Annette Bening could (and should) find a slot for “20th Century Women.” But many voters want to rectify the fact that Huppert has never earned an Oscar nomination. As for Streep, she’s certainly not lacking in academy honors — this would be her 20th. That Globes speech probably put her over the top this year.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Comment: Again, a repeat of the SAG Awards’ group. The actors’ races aren’t where the action’s at this year.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Comment: The well-liked Spencer would be the only “Hidden Figures” acting nominee, though you could make just as strong a case for her castmate Janelle Monae in this category.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Matt Ross, “Captain Fantastic”

Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Lobster”

Comment: This set would leave out “Zootopia,” a movie that won raves for its writing but runs up against voters' bias against animated movies — or, at least, titles not made by Pixar. Only nine have earned screenplay nominations over the years — eight Pixar films and DreamWorks’ “Shrek.”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

August Wilson, “Fences”

Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”

Luke Davis, “Lion”

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder, “Hidden Figures”

Comment: A nod for Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” probably makes more sense than “Hidden Figures.” Writers could be inclined to go for a movie about a bitter, heartbroken guy exacting revenge via the written word. But “Hidden Figures” is a crowd-pleaser in the best sense, and voters might reward the craft that made it such a spirited piece of entertainment.

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Zootopia”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“The Red Turtle”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

Comment: “Finding Dory” grossed over a billion dollars worldwide … and it probably won’t be nominated. Never let it be said that animated branch voters go along with the crowd.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Cameraperson”

“Weiner”

Comment: “O.J.” might be the only sure bet here. Other titles in play: “Life Animated,” “The Eagle Huntress,” “Fire at Sea” and “Gleason.” The acclaimed, form-stretching “Tower” might also make it in.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Toni Erdmann”

“The Salesman”