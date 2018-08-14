And now for an update on your Emmy weekend hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost

Colin Jost: My initial reaction was: “I’m so happy I still have a job.” I didn’t know whether I’d be doing “Update” at all, or who I’d be doing it with. Then I found out it was with Michael and I was really excited to figure it out together because we always had similar ideas about what’s funny, even though we come at it from different angles. About two years later, I thought it could work. And then a year or two after that I thought it was finally starting to work. It’s a process. A sometimes awful and overwhelming process. But we dealt with the awful parts together, and that only helped us get closer.