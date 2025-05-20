2025 Emmys predictions: best drama actress

The panel was flabbergasted when Britt Lower wasn’t nominated for her work in the first season of “Severance”; they have her near the top of the Round 1 list this time. But she may be in for misery as Kathy Bates barely edged her out for the No. 1 spot for her unique spin on “Matlock.”

“Fun fact: It’s been a full decade since an actress on a broadcast TV show won in this category (Viola Davis, for ABC’s ‘How to Get Away With Murder’),” says Kristen Baldwin. “Kathy Bates could (and should) break that dry spell.” Glenn Whipp agrees, quoting Bates’ character: “‘There’s a funny thing that happens when women age … We become damn near invisible.’ Unless, of course, you’re Kathy Bates, in which case, you become the odds-on favorite to win a third Emmy.”

But “while she missed out last time around,” writes Trey Mangum, “Britt Lower is also a top pick here.” Even “Matlock” booster Matt Roush says, while Bates’ performance requires constant trickery, “Don’t count out Britt Lower (‘Severance’) as the equally two-faced Helly R./Helena Eagan, a role with an even higher degree of emotional difficulty.”

At No. 3 is Bella Ramsey, stepping into the solo spotlight in one of TV’s buzziest shows. “‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 shifts its focus to Ellie, and Bella Ramsey has shined as they move from angsty young adult to goofball with a crush to grief-stricken warrior driven by revenge,” says Tracy Brown, also praising Ramsey’s featured guitar-and-singing skills.

1. Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

2. Britt Lower, “Severance”

3. Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

4. (tie) Lashana Lynch, “The Day of the Jackal”

4. (tie) Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

6. Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

7. Kaitlin Olson, “High Potential”

8. Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

9. Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

10. Zoe Saldaña, “Lioness”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

2. Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

3. Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

4. Julianne Moore, “Sirens”

5. Kaitlyn Dever, “Apple Cider Vinegar”



“Apart from Kathy Bates, the three names at the top of my list — Sharon Horgan as the eldest Garvey sibling in ‘Bad Sisters,’ Britt Lower as the duplicitous Helly R. in ‘Severance’ and Melanie Lynskey as the coldblooded butcher/soccer mom Shauna in ‘Yellowjackets’ — all delivered strong performances in their returning series.” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

2. Britt Lower, “Severance”

3. Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

4. Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

5. Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

6. Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”



“Fun fact: It’s been a full decade since an actress on a broadcast TV show won in this category (Viola Davis, for ABC’s ‘How to Get Away With Murder’). Kathy Bates could (and should) break that dry spell with her delightful turn as the folksy-fierce Matty Matlock in CBS’ legal drama. Meanwhile, Keira Knightley deserves a nod for the suspenseful spy thriller ‘Black Doves’ (even if it is more of a comedy than a drama).” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

2. Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

3. Britt Lower, “Severance”

4. Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

5. Kaitlin Olson, “High Potential”

6. Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”



“‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 shifts its focus to Ellie, and Bella Ramsey has shined as they shift from angsty young adult to goofball with a crush to grief-stricken warrior driven by revenge. Plus, they’ve shown that they’re just as proficient with a guitar as they are with weapons.”